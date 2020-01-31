New Delhi: Budget session of Parliament started on Friday with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to present Budget 2020 a day later. Therefore, as a taxpayer, and while doing tax planning, it is important to look at the current income tax rates and slabs. It is also advisable to take advantage of any available tax rebate, exemption or deduction to reduce the total tax outgo.

However, with the three terms sounding similar, it is easy to get confused with the terminology, which, as per the Income Tax Act (ITA), have different meanings. So, what do these mean? Here’s the answer:

Income Tax Exemption: The income tax department treats certain sources of income as being ‘tax-exempt.’ This means that there is no need to pay any tax on any such form of income. Exempted income is the first taxable income that is deducted when the total taxable income is calculated. Tax exemptions for the salaried class include Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC), House Rent Allowance (HRA), receipts from life insurance policy etc.

Total income deducted by tax-exempt income gives gross total income

Income Tax Deduction: Tax deductions are reduced from the gross total income. There are two major tax deductions that one could be eligible for: a standard one of Rs 40,000 and various other deductions under various sub-sections under Section 80 of the ITA. These include provident funds (like EPF, PPF and VPF), tuition fees, mutual funds (like ELSS, NSC), tax-saving fixed deposits (FD) etc. In addition to these, deductions are also under Sections 80(D), 80(E) and 80(G).

Income Tax Rebate: The income tax department offers a rebate on tax liability in several cases. For example, under Section 87(A) of the ITA, those in the bracket of Rs five lakh annual income can claim a rebate of up to Rs 12,500 in the financial year 2019-20.

This practically means that those with a taxable income of up to Rs five lakh will have to pay zero tax.