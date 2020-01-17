New Delhi: All eyes are on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she prepares to present the Union Budget in a fortnight. This year’s budget comes amid an economic slowdown so severe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself recently chaired a meeting with several top business bigwigs to formulate ways to revive the economy.

However, have you ever thought which citizens of which country pay the highest income tax, or personal income tax (PIT)? PIT, meanwhile, as the name suggests, is the direct tax levied on the income of an individual.

Well, as per a report by the Netherlands-based accounting organisation KPMG, it is Sweden, the highest income earners from where pay a whopping 57.19% income tax, more than any other country in the world. In general, income tax rates were found to be higher in other Nordic countries too, being 55.89%, 53.75% and 46.24% in Denmark, Finland and Iceland respectively.

Some other countries, however, do not pay any income tax at all. These include oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, which use petroleum revenue to provide for their nationals. Some Caribbean islands, too, do not have a provision of income tax.

The list is topped by Sweden, which is followed by Japan, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium respectively. Ireland has the sixth-highest income tax rate while Australia, China, France and Germany, with the same rate of income tax, complete the top ten. Here’s the list:

1. Sweden (57.19%)

2. Japan (55.95%)

3. Austria (55.00%)

4. The Netherlands (51.75%)

5. Belgium (50.00%)

6. Ireland (48.00%)

7. Australia (45.00%)

China (45.00%)

France (45.00%)

Germany (45.00%)