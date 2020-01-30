New Delhi: Just two days ahead of the Union Budget 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an all-party meeting with the leaders of all political parties and said all should focus on to turn the global scenario in favour of India. He said from the beginning of the New Year, if all leaders can give proper direction to the country’s economy, it would be in the best interest of the nation.

“We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India and in this budget session, and at the beginning of the New Year, if we can give a proper direction to country’s economy, it would be in the best interest of the country,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi appreciated and welcomed the idea of holding a joint session to discuss the economic situation of the country.

“Most of the members have asked for a discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all,” he further added.

PM Modi said that the Central government is open for discussion on all issues in the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. He said this while addressing the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget Session which is beginning from tomorrow.

Apart from PM Modi, the joint meeting was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, BJD’s Prasanna Acharya, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD leader Manoj Jha,among others were present.