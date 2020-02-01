New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented her second Union Budget, announcing, among other things, the government’s plan to develop 100 more airports by 2024 to support the UDAN-RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme). (Click here for all Union Budget 2020 news)

The move is a part of the government’s plan to promote domestic travel and include those areas which haven’t been connected so far. As a whole, it is a part of the Centre’s ‘national infrastructure plan.’ Also, through this, the government plans to increase its air fleet to 1,200 by the said year.

The airports will be developed to ease the strain on existing airports. Besides using 46 idle strips, 16 private greenfield airports, 15 Airport Authority of India (AAI) airport capacities, 31 heliports and 12 waterdromes will also be developed, said the Economic Survey, which was released on Friday on what was day one of the Budget session.

In addition to this, the Finance Minister also announced a ‘Kisan UDAN’ scheme on international and national routes to improve value realisation in the northeast and tribal districts.

Launched in April 2017, UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Nagrik) is an RCS of the Government of India which aims to ‘let the common citizen of the country fly.’ The first flight under the scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017, between Shimla and New Delhi.