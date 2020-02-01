New Delhi: Colours are significant. A day before, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian explained to us that the colour of the Economic Survey was lavender modelled after the colour of the new Rs 100 notes. A day after, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman appeared in front of the Parliament Building, clad in a bright golden, silk saree. Though Sensex plunged as soon as the markets opened on Saturday, the mood has not turned sour. (Full Coverage of Union Budget 2020)

The yellow colour is keeping the mood up. Why? The colour, which is more like Basant Panchami colour, is in sync with the season. It signifies spring, new bloom, vibrancy etc. It is also believed to be a sacred colour which stands for prosperity.

Nirmala Sitharaman is a saree-lover. Her sartorial choices have been talking point on social media. Last year, she wore a purple-ish pink saree with gold zari. Pink stands for women empowerment and last year’s Budget was all of ‘Nari tu Narayani’.

So, it’s clear that this year’s Budget is all about bold and positive steps to revive growth.

While the Budget is being tabled at a time when the country is experiencing the lowest growth, the predictions for the upcoming fiscal year are not all bleak. The Economic Survey has pegged growth rate at 6 to 6.1 per cent for the year. According to experts, bold economic reforms are required to achieve that growth rate.