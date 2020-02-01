New Delhi: Apart from many other things, what made finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget speech significant is the surprise entry of Kashmir. There was a little uproar in the House when the minister said that she was about to recite a Kashmiri poem.

Humara watan khilte huye Shalimar Bagh jaisa…humara watan Dal lake mein khilte huye kamal jaisa…nav jawano ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan..tera watan…dunita ka sabse pyara watan

These quotes are Hindi translation from a poem called Son Watan, written by Dina Nath Kaul.

Pt Dinanath Kaul ‘Nadim’

the foremost modern poet in #Kashmiri is quoted in our parliament, even if in the budget speech, is heartening.

In this 700th birth anniversary year of Lalleshwari, the all time best poet in Kashmiri, I hope our languishing language is rescued from #jihad — Sushil Pandit SAVARKAR🇮🇳. (@neelakantha) February 1, 2020