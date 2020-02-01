Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Union Budget LIVE: Krishi UDAN will be launched by Minsitry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes, improving value realization in North East and tribal districts

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Union Budget LIVE: Indian Railways to set up a ‘Kisan Rail’ for perishable goods like milk, meat and fish to build a seamless national cold-supply chain, FM says

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Union Budget LIVE: Village Storage Scheme to be run by Self-Help Groups (SHGs); we want to restore women in villages as ‘Daanya Lakshmis’, says FM

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Union Budget 2020 LIVE: Farmers who have fallow or barren land will be helped to set up solar power generation units and also sell surplus power to the solar grid and also make living out of even barren land, says FM

  • 11:37 AM IST
    Union Budget 2020 LIVE: To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes, says FM
  • 11:35 AM IST
  • 11:35 AM IST

    Union Budget 2020 LIVE: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps, says FM

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Union Budget 2020 LIVE: Farmers to be allowed to set up solar units on barren/fallow lands; supply power to grids, says FM. “States asked to adopt 3 central model laws on agri land leasing, marketing and contract farming”, added Sitharaman.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Union Budget 2020 LIVE: Water stress-related issues a serious concern across the country; our govt. proposes comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts, FM says

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Union Budget 2020 LIVE: Agricultural services need copious investments, says FM

Union Budget 2020: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is back with ‘bahi-khata’ ( a kind of a ledger wrapped in a red coloured cloth) to present first Budget of Modi 2.0 government. Notably, Sitharaman had used bahi-khata (ledger) for her maiden budget presentation. On the day of the Union Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman had ditched the briefcase and opted for traditional bahi khata.

The Union Budget comes at a time when the GDP rate has slowed to 4.5 per cent — the weakest pace since 2013.  So, in her Budget speech scheduled at 11 AM, Sitharaman is expected to announce bold reforms (Union Budget 2020 Full Coverage) that could curb the slowdown. The duration of budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led government may revamp income tax slabs in the Budget 2020. Besides, various sectors such as e-commerce, health, agriculture, education, Information Technology (IT), and manufacturing among others expect major policy initiatives which will drive growth and support development and expansion.

In the interim Budget in February 2019, there was some relief given to taxpayers but it primarily benefited only those whose income was below Rs 5 lakh. It was announced that there will be no tax liability if the net taxable income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh.