New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday, cut short her speech after feeling unwell. The Finance Minister, however, broke her own record and delivered the longest Budget speech ever. After speaking continuously for two hours and 41 minutes, she paused and said that she would table the rest of the speech.

Her ministerial colleagues offered her candies but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.

(Union Budget 2020 Full Coverage)

While the BJP leaders hailed the Union Budget 2020, Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and others called it ‘hollow’.

“Maybe this was the longest Budget speech in history but it had nothing, it was hollow” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He asserted that the main issue India facing is unemployment and the Budget had no strategic idea that could help youth get jobs. “I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition, rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening”, Gandhi added.

Echoing similar remarks, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that there was a “re-packaging of old slogans”. “We have gone from Stand Up India to Sit Down India,” he said. However, he admitted that there was some relief provided to the middle class in the form of tax reduction.