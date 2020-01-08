New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeeted on Wednesday inviting suggestions for the Union Budget 2020-2021. “The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov,” he tweeted.

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

Here’s how to participate

1. Go to: https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/inviting-ideas-and-suggestions-union-budget-2020-2021/

2. You can login with a social media account if you don’t want to create an account.

3. It will send an OTP to your mobile phone.

4. You can submit your suggestions either directly in the comments box or attach a PDF document

5. Use these hashtags with respective suggestions: #IncomeTax #Finance #Farmers #Agriculture #Health #Education #Environment #WaterConservation #GST #Employment #Entrepreneurship #Railways #Infrastructure #Others

6. The last date of submission is January 20.

The Centre is reportedly considering tax relief for the middle class in the upcoming Union Budget 2020-21, which is likely to be presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Government officials and FM Sitharaman held series of pre-Budget consultations with leaders of various industries and other stakeholder groups to curb the ongoing economic slowdown. The government is also planning to benefit new home buyers this year. If reports are to be believed, the finance minister might increase tax incentives for the new home purchases.