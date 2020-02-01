New Delhi: Following the presentation of Union Budget 2020 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, the Youth Congress on Saturday staged a symbolic protest over the prevailing economic situation and against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) budget for 2020-21 in the national capital.

The protesters were spotted wearing masks and staging a mock parliamentary session in the middle of a road.

“Through the sit-in, we want to show how the government is playing games of GST, unemployment, demonetisation and falling stock markets with the country,” said Priyadarshini Mahara, Youth Congress media co-ordinator.

The protest was stopped just outside the headquarters of the Youth Congress.

Reacting to the budget, B.V. Shrinivas, Youth Congress president, said, “Despite failing on all fronts, instead of taking serious steps to revive the economy and provide employment opportunities, the Narendra Modi government is interested only in unleashing its jumlas.”

Shrinivas termed the budget as one such jumla (empty talks) in the series of jumlas played upon the people by Modi and his government, adding that the budget had no mention of unemployment and falling economy.

The government lacked concrete plans to combat the disastrous situation in the country, said Amish Ranjan, Youth Congress spokesperson. The entire budget speech was more on praising the Prime Minister than talking on issues.

(With agency inputs)