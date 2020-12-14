New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her first pre-budget consultation with top industrialists in Delhi on Monday. Also Read - Next Year Budget To Be Prudent; Growth Oriented, Says RBI Governor

The meeting assumed importance as it would bring industry and government together to identify critical areas of reform that would pave the way for reinvigorating growth in the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Also Read - Finance Ministry Seeks Proposals for Annual Budget 2021-22 Via E-mail

The ideas from the industry would go as valuable inputs for government budgetary exercise for FY22.

Sources said that the who’s who of India Inc., including Uday Kotak from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Biocon’s Kiran Majumdar Shaw attended the meeting organised through video conferencing.

Along with Finance Minister, Finance Secretary A.B. Pandey, Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj, Chief Economic Advisor K. Subramanian besides other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Sitharaman concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In an official release, the finance ministry said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

(With inputs from agencies)