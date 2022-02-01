Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that all 150,000 post offices in India will be connected to the core banking system that will enable people to access their account online and also transfer money within post office accounts and to other banks.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Gets Cheaper Now | Check Full List

“In 2022, 100 per cent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking ATMs and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts,” Sitharaman said. Also Read - Budget 2022: What Got Costlier This Budget, Check FULL List Here

She added that this will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in the rural areas enabling interoperability and financial inclusion. Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank. Also Read - Budget 2022: What's For Startups | Key Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Here are some of the key announcements: