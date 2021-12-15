New Delhi: Union Budget for the year 2022-23 is all set to take the stage. It is one of the most anticipated statements presented by the government every year. In more technical terms, the document is called the ‘Annual financial statement’. According to Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, it is ‘a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for that year’.Also Read - Bank Strike News: Banks To Stay Closed For Next 4 Days, Strike On December 16 and 17
Budget 2022: Facts You Need To Know
- The fiscal year, according to the budget, runs from April 1 to March 31.
- The budget is presented by Finance Minister. In 2022, it is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- It is presented every year on February 1. Before 2016, however, it was presented on the last working day of February. The norm was changed by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
- The budget is presented around 11 AM, unlike earlier times when it was presented at 5 PM, in accordance with British time.
- The budget consists of two sections. Revenue Budget talks about revenue receipts and revenue expenditure. And Capital Budget talks about capital expenditure and capital receipts. The revenue budget mainly includes the transactions that are of recurring nature, like the tax receipts. The capital budget consists of transactions that do not take place regularly, like a loan from RBI to the government.
- In India, usually, the presented budget is a deficit budget. This means, simply, that government expenditure is greater than the receipts. The deficit is met through various means like borrowing and selling bonds.
- Economic Survey plays an important role in providing a framework for the budget. On December 17, the current Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian will step down from his position. Thus, the majority of the work of the Economic Survey will be handled by the new CEA. The replacement is yet to be announced by the government.
- Apart from Finance Minister Sitharaman, the list of people responsible for next year’s budget includes names like TV Somanathan (Finance Secretary), Tarun Bajaj (Revenue Secretary) and Ajay Seth (Economic Affairs Secretary).