New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the crucial Union Budget 2022 on February 1. The Budget Session of the parliament will commence from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. According to Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Union Budget is a declaration of the government's expected receipts and expenditures for that particular year.

While the Narendra Modi-led BJP administration will be presenting its 10th budget since coming to power in 2014, Sitharaman will be presenting her 4th since taking office in 2019.

Union Budget 2022 Date & Timing

Citizens can watch the Union Budget 2022 on Lok Sabha TV where it will be broadcasted live. Several other social media channels including YouTube, Twitter will also show the session. Union Budget 2022 is likely to be presented at 11 am on 1st February, despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The duration of the Budget presentation might range from 90 to 120 minutes.

The FM’s speech on the 2020 Budget was the longest in India’s independent history, clocking in at almost two hours and forty minutes.

Despite presenting for 160 minutes, she was unable to complete the last two pages and had to break her speech short.

What can we expect from Budget 2022?

While India grapples with the third wave of Covid-19, economists, salaried class members, and business experts have great hopes for the annual report. Estimates of GDP will be a significant number to watch.

It has been expected by the Taxpayers that Budget 2022 will provide a reduction in tax rates and surcharges with increase in deduction available under section 80C, increase in housing loan repayment exemption, relief on dividend taxation, rationalisation of capital gains across different classes of assets, removal of securities transaction tax,removal of GST on services availed by the common man etc.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in view, it is also expected that the budget will focus on speeding up recovery and boosting the country’s healthcare system.

India’s GDP shrank by 7.3 percent in 2020-21 as a result of lockdowns and more Covid-related restrictions.