New Delhi: Presenting Budget 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains with higher efficiency and better facilities for passengers will be manufactured in the next three years. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that one product one railway station will be popularised and 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced. Also known as Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express, is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train which was designed and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) under the Indian government's Make in India initiative. So far the government has launched two Vande Bharat trains—one is currently running between Delhi and Varanasi and the other between Delhi and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir). The Finance Minister also said that railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs.

