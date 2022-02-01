New Delhi: Presenting Budget 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains with higher efficiency and better facilities for passengers will be manufactured in the next three years. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that one product one railway station will be popularised and 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced. Also known as Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express, is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train which was designed and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) under the Indian government’s Make in India initiative. So far the government has launched two Vande Bharat trains—one is currently running between Delhi and Varanasi and the other between Delhi and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir). The Finance Minister also said that railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs.Also Read - ECLGS Scheme Extended Till March 2023, FM Says In 2022 Budget Speech
Other Big Takeaways From Sitharaman’s Speech
- For mental health counseling, a National Tele Mental Health Program will be launched.
- An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- PM Gati Shakti for road transport masterplan to be finalised in 2022-23. It will encompass the 7 engines for multi-modal connectivity for the states with speedier implementation of development projects through technology to facilitate faster movement of people & goods through ₹20,000 crore financed by the govt to speed up this project.
- The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23.
- Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action four pillars of development, said FM
- This Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22…This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Sitharaman said that we are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we’ll continue with strong growth.