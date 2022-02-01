New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday that a programme worth Rs 6,000-crore to rate Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be rolled out over the next five years.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman Proposes to Set Up 75 Digital Banking Units Across 75 Districts

As part of initiatives to promote digital infrastructure, a desh stack e-portal will be launched, she noted in her presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Moreover, startups will be promoted for Drone Shakti, she added.