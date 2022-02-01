New Delhi: Giving a big boost to digital banking, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget for FY 2022-23 said that 75 digital banking units will be set up across 75 districts to mark 75 years of India’s independence. “With the aim to take digital banking to every citizen, 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country will be launched,” Sitharaman stated, adding that digital banking will take its benefits in a consumer-friendly manner to every nook and corner of the country.Also Read - Full Text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2022 Speech

She also asserted to reduce the delay in payment, an online bill system will be launched which will be used by all Central ministries. Further, the finance minister said data exchange among all-mode operators will be brought on a unified logistics interface platform to enable efficient movement of goods. A high-level panel to be set up for urban planning, Sitharaman said, adding the next phase of ease of doing business and ease of living will be launched.

Sitharaman delivered the Budget 2022-23 with her shortest budget speech so far. She spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about 2 hours at least. Sitharaman, who also made the second paperless budget presentation as she read the speech from a tab, also quoted a verse from Mahabharat's Shanti Parva.