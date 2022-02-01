New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in Parliament at 11 am today. The idiosyncrasies of Budget presentation have always been in the talk of the town. Here are some lesser-known facts about the history of India’s Union budgets and how they have changed through the years.Also Read - From Bahi Khata To Tablet: How FM Sitharaman's Budget Presentation Changed Over Years

FROM BRIEFCASE TO BAHI KHATA TO TABLET: When Sitharaman presented her maiden budget in 2019, she drew the nation’s attention as she Sitharaman broke away from long-standing “colonial-era” traditions of carrying budget documents in a briefcase and opted for traditional bahi khata, which is a kind of ledger wrapped in a red coloured cloth. Also Read - Booster Jab For Indian Economy? FM Sitharaman All Set To Present Budget 2022, Focus on Post Covid Expectations

The word ‘budget’ has its origin in the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase. Traditionally, budget documents – which primarily include papers related to revenue receipt and expenditure as well as the speech of the finance minister – were carried in a brown briefcase, a legacy passed on by the British. However, traditional Indian businessmen used bahi-khata to maintain their books of account. Also Read - Budget 2022 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch FM Sitharaman’s Speech in Lok Sabha

INDIA’S FIRST BUDGET: The Budget was first introduced in India on April 7, 1860 when Scottish economist and politician James Wilson from East India Company presented it to the British Crown.

Independent India’s first budget was presented on November 26, 1947 by the then Finance Minister R K Shanmukham Chetty.

LONGEST BUDGET SPEECH: Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. With two pages still remaining, she had to cut short her speech as she felt unwell. She asked the Speaker to consider the remaining part of the speech as read.

During the course of this speech, she broke her own record of July 2019 – her maiden Budget – when she had spoken for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

MOST WORDS IN BUDGET SPEECH: At 18,650 words, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government.

In 2018, then finance minister Arun Jaitley’s speech with 18,604 words was the second longest in terms of word count. Jaitley spoke for 1 hour and 49 minutes.

SHORTEST BUDGET SPEECH: 800 words was all that the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered in 1977.

PRESENTING MOST NUMBER OF BUDGETS: Former Prime Minister Moraraji Desai holds the record of presenting the most number of budgets in the history of the country. He had presented 10 budgets during his stint as finance minister during 1962-69, followed by P Chidambaram (9), Pranab Mukherjee (8), Yashwant Sinha (8) and Manmohan Singh (6).

TIME: Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February as per British era practice. Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in 1999 changed the budget presentation timing to 11 am.

Arun Jaitley started presenting the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, departing from the colonial-era tradition of using the last working day of that month.

LANGUAGE: Until 1955, the Union Budget was presented in English. However, the Congress-led government later decided to print the Budget papers in both Hindi and English.

PAPERLESS: Covid-19 pandemic turned the Budget for 2021-22 was paperless – a first in Independent India.

FIRST WOMAN: In 2019, Sitharaman became the second woman to have presented the budget after Indira Gandhi, who had presented the budget for the financial year 1970-71.

That year, Sitharaman did away with the traditional budget briefcase and instead went for a traditional ‘bahi-khata’ with the National Emblem to carry the speech and other documents.

RAILWAY BUDGET: Till 2017, railway budget and Union Budget were presented separately. After being presented separately for 92 years, the Railway budget was merged in the Union Budget in 2017 and presented together.

PRINTING: Till 1950, the budget was printed at Rashtrapati Bhavan till it got leaked and the venue of printing had to be shifted to a press at the Minto Road in New Delhi. In 1980, a government press was set up in the North Block – the seat of the finance ministry.

