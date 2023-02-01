Home

Budget 2023: 5 Big Changes Announced On Income Tax For Salaried Class

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget for fiscal 2024.

Budget 2023 Latest Update: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced major changes in the new regime of personal income tax. In a significant announcement, FM Sitharaman proposed to increase the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime.

Notably, FM Sitharaman tweaked the slabs to provide big relief to the middle class by announcing that no tax would be levied on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.

FM Sitharaman also allowed a Rs 50,000 standard deduction to taxpayers under the new regime, where assessees cannot claim deductions or exemptions on their investments.

The FM tweaked the concessional tax regime, which was originally introduced in 2020-21, by hiking the tax exemption limit by Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh and reducing the number of slabs to five.

In the Budget for 2023-24, Sitharaman said currently individuals with total income of up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any tax due to rebate under both the old and new regimes. With effect from April 1, these slabs will be modified as per the Budget announcement.

5 Income Tax Rule Changes Announced by FM Sitharaman in Budget 2023

1) Income Tax rebate limit raised to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh

2) Changes in Income Tax slabs

0-3 lakh – nil

3-6 lakh – 5%

6-9 lakh – 10%

9-12 lakh – 15%

12-15 lakh – 20%

above 15 – 30%

3) New Income Tax regime to be default regime

4) An Individual with an annual income of 9 lakhs will be required to pay only 45,000.

5) Maximum tax, along with surcharge, will be 39%. The Current tax rate in country is 42.74%, among the highest in world. Budget23 proposes to reduce the highest surcharge rate from 37% to 25% in the new Tax regime. This will result in the reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39%.

Notably, the income tax slabs were not changed since 2014 and the basic personal tax exemption limit was last revised in 2014.