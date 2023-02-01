Home

Union Budget 2023 For Technology: Customs Duty Relief For Certain Inputs For Camera lens, Lithium Batteries | Key Takeaways

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023 today, February 1, 2023. The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 12,543.91 crore to the Department of Space for year 2023-24. The allocation is for the Department of Space and other organisations under it like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its centres, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre – the regulator for the private sector space players – and others.

As per the Demands for Grants document, the allocation for the Department of Space for FY24 stands at Rs 12,543.91 crore, up from the revised estimates of Rs 10,530.04 crore for FY23.

The capital outlay for space research for FY24 stands at Rs 6,356.81 crore (RE FY23 Rs 4,553.15 crore).

The NewSpace India Ltd – the commercial arm of Department of Space – will get Rs 1 crore. The company had got an equity infusion of Rs 900 crore in FY22.

Govt to set up National digital libraries to help digitalisation of education as a part of the digital India initiative.

DigiLocker will now support more documents and will also be used for storing and sharing documents whenever needed.

National data governance policy: KYC process will be simplified and a one-stop solution for the identity and address update process via the DigiLocker application.

Make AI in India, Make AI work for In India will be setup in top educational institutions to develop cutting edge applications in the field of agriculture, health, and more.

Customs duty relief for certain inputs for camera lens, lithium batteries to continue for another year.

Mobile phone output rose from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15 to 31 crore units last fiscal.

PAN will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.