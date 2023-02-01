Home

Business

Union Budget 2023: How To Download The Document From indiabudget.gov.in For Android, iOS; Check Steps

Union Budget 2023: How To Download The Document From indiabudget.gov.in For Android, iOS; Check Steps

The ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ is available on Google Play Store for Android devices and on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. The app can also be downloaded from https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Union Budget 2023: How To Download The Document From indiabudget.gov.in For Android, iOS; Check Steps

Union Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday (February 1). The Budget speech of the finance minister will reveal the upcoming economic initiatives of the government for the new financial year. Budget 2023-24 will also be in paperless form in keeping with the Modi government’s overall push for digitisation as well as keeping in mind health considerations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance minister’s full speech will be released on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ after the budget is presented in the parliament. The government’s app will also give access to the union budget document.

How to download the app?

The ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ is available on Google Play Store for Android devices and on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. The app can also be downloaded from https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/.

Steps to download for Android users:

Search ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ on Google Play Store.

Click on install.

Steps to download from the website:

Visit https:// www.indiabudget.gov.in /.

/. Go to the Union Budget Web Portal.

A widget saying ‘Download Mobile Application’ will pop out.

Click on the widget and you will be directed to a new tab, with a section titled Union Budget App

Download Center.

You get the options of Android and iOS.

Select your preference and you will be redirected to a new page.

Hit the install button.

About Budget 2023-24

The budget session began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Parliament. The Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran presented the Economic Survey.