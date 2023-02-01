Home

Union Budget 2023: Modi Govt to Provide Rs 5,300 Crore Assistance to Drought-prone Region of Karnataka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24. This is the last full budget for PM Modi-led government before the 2024 general elections.

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 5,300 Crore Assistance to drought-prone Region of Karnataka. “In drought-prone central regions of Karnataka, central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore to be given to upper Badra project to provide sustainable micro-irrigation,” Sitharaman said during her fifth Union Budget presentation.

During her speech, the finance minister also informed that 63,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies are being computerized with an investment of Rs. 2,516 crores; model bylaws were formulated for PACS, national database is being prepared, with this, massive decentralized storage capacity to be set up.

“This will help farmers store their produce and realize better prices for their produce, Govt. will faciliate setting up of larger number of coop societies, primary fishery societies and dairy coop societies in uncovered villages in next 5 years,” she said.

An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023.

PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman

For the first time package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualized, which will enable them to improve the quality, scale, and reach of their products, integrating with the MSME value chain