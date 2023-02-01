Home

Key Announcements For Farmers Budget 2023: Government To Set Decentralised Storage Capacities, Promote Agri Startups

Presenting the 'Amrit Kaal' budget, FM Sitharaman said that government will promote agriculture based start-ups.

Budget 2023: All eyes were glued to the TV screens as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final full budget for Modi’s government. The budget presentation took place at 11 am on February 1 at the Parliament. With several technologies coming in, the farmers have eyed for benefits in terms of production and profits.

BUDGET 2023: KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR FARMERS

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, that the government had set up small and marginal farmers cooperative based economy development model and was able to digitalise around 63 primary agricultural credit societies. Modern bylaws PACS were formulated enabling them with multipurpose PACS.

We plan to set to massive decentralize storage capacity that will help farmers to store their produce and realise remurate prices.

that will help farmers to store their produce and realise remurate prices. Government will also help set up cooperative societies , primary fisheries societies, dairy cooperative in uncovered panchayat villages in next 5 years.

, primary fisheries societies, dairy cooperative in uncovered panchayat villages in next 5 years. Agriculture Accelerator Fund to be set up to encourage agri startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas, will bring innovative and affordable solutions for farmers’ challenges, will also enhance profitability and bring modern tech.

to be set up to encourage agri startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas, will bring innovative and affordable solutions for farmers’ challenges, will also enhance profitability and bring modern tech. Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture to be built as open source, open standard, interoperable public good Will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions & help improved access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry, startups.

to be built as open source, open standard, interoperable public good Will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions & help improved access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry, startups. Over the next 3 years, one crore farmers will get assistance to adopt natural farming. 10,000 bio input resource centres will be set up.

10,000 bio input resource centres will be set up. The government proposes to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries. The agriculture sector of the country has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent in the last six years. “Will launch a sub-scheme of the existing PM Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme to improve value chain efficiencies,” she said.

The entire expenditure of about Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being borne by the central government, for supplying free food grains for one year to all Antyodaya and priority households