Union Budget 2023: Centres of Excellence for AI to be Set Up in Top Educational Institutions

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023 in the new parliament today, February 1, 2023. In the ChatGPT era, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the government will open three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) at top educational institutions. Presenting the Union Budget for FY24, the minister said that the aim is to fully realise the mission of ‘Make AI in India’. “For realising the vision of ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI Work for India’, three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions,” she added.

The government has already embarked on this AI revolution with MeitY, NASSCOM, and DRDO having created the roadmap for AI in the country. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) has already been established for AI-related research and development reported news agency IANS.

The use cases of AI currently include biometric identification, facial recognition, criminal investigation, crowd and traffic management, agriculture, healthcare, education, and more. A task force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was constituted on August 24, 2017. In the 2018 Union Budget, the government had said it will establish CoEs for research, training, and skilling in Robotics, AI, digital manufacturing, Big Data Analytics, quantum communication, and IoT.

Capacity-Building Plans for Civil Servants

Under mission Karma Yogi, centres, states and the union territories are implementing capacity-building plans for civil servants. The government has also launched an integrated online training platform to provide continuous learning opportunities for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate people centric approach.

100 Labs to be set up in Engineering Institutions

100 labs will be set up in engineering institutions with various authorities, regulators, banks, and other businesses for developing applications using 5G services. To realise the new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential, the labs will cover, among others, applications such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems, and healthcare applications.

