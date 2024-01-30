Home

Union Budget 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes To Nirmala Sitharaman, Requests THIS To Finance Minister

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday wrote a letter to Union Minister Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to include an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur district in the forthcoming budget. “Raichur is an aspirational district, coming under Kalyana Karnataka region, where healthcare, education and per capita income levels are still subpar as compared to other regions of Karnataka. Raichur district is in an urgent need to establish a high-quality referral medical center,” Siddaramaiah said in his January 29 letter.

Sitharaman is slated to present the interim budget on February one

Noting that the proposal of establishing an AIIMS in Karnataka has been pending for quite some time, he said, “The State Government, on consideration of possible locations, is of the view that Raichur is the most suitable place to establish an AIIMS. I would, therefore, request you to include the establishment of AIIMS at Raichur in the forthcoming Budget of 2024-25.”

The Chief Minister has also enclosed a copy of his letter dated June 17, 2023 addressed to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh L Mandaviya, in this regard. Raichur has witnessed persistent agitations led by various organisations and advocacy groups, emphasising the “crucial need” for an AIIMS in the region.

