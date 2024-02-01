Home

Budget 2024 Live Update: FM Nirmala Sitharaman All Set to Present Budget at 11 AM, All Eyes on Big Announcements

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman is likely to make big announcements on income tax relief, job creation for youth and women. Big sectors hope for fund allocation to boost growth and sustainability.

Union Budget 2024: Check Live Updates Here

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the interim Budget 2024 at 11 AM at the Parliament on Thursday. India’s middle class and salaried employees pin high hope from the budget. Different sectors are also expecting big announcement from FM Sitharaman. Notably, this will be the last budget presentation before the Lok Sabha electons and this will be Sitharaman’s sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government. It is believed that the interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a full term government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. However, a full budget will be presented by the new government later this year.

