Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Budget 2024 Live Update: FM Nirmala Sitharaman All Set to Present Budget at 11 AM, All Eyes on Big Announcements
live

Budget 2024 Live Update: FM Nirmala Sitharaman All Set to Present Budget at 11 AM, All Eyes on Big Announcements

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman is likely to make big announcements on income tax relief, job creation for youth and women. Big sectors hope for fund allocation to boost growth and sustainability.

Updated: February 1, 2024 6:23 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Union Budget 2024: Check Live Updates Here 
Union Budget 2024: Check Live Updates Here 

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the interim Budget 2024 at 11 AM at the Parliament on Thursday. India’s middle class and salaried employees pin high hope from the budget. Different sectors are also expecting big announcement from FM Sitharaman. Notably, this will be the last budget presentation before the Lok Sabha electons and this will be Sitharaman’s sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government. It is believed that the interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a full term government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. However, a full budget will be presented by the new government later this year.

Trending Now

Union Budget 2024: Check Live Updates Here 

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2024 6:23 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Live Updates

    Ahead of the budget session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called an all-party meeting and said the budget session would mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the interim union budget for 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

  • Feb 1, 2024 6:22 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Live Updates

    The Budget Session of Parliament started on Wednesday after President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.