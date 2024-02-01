Home

Business

Budget 2024: Government to Encourage Cervical Cancer Vaccination for Girls Aged Between 9-14

Budget 2024: Government to Encourage Cervical Cancer Vaccination for Girls Aged Between 9-14

Budget 2024: Government to Encourage Cervical Cancer Vaccination for Girls Aged Between 9-14

Budget 2024: Government to Encourage Cervical Cancer Vaccination for Girls Aged Between 9-14

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament. Notably, it is worth noting that this is the last session that will be presented before the Lok Sabha polls and is expected to be conducted in April–May this year. While presenting the budget, FM Sitharaman stated that the Central Government is specially focused on women. She stated that nearly 1 crore women have become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ with assistance. As many as 83 lakh SHGs with 9 crore women are transforming the rural social-economic landscape, she said. She mentioned that the Central Government is going to encourage cervical cancer vaccination for girls ages between 9-14 years.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.