Budget 2026: Alcohol prices likely to rise as FM Nirmala Sitharaman flags key tax changes

Budget 2026 brings mixed impact on wallets as alcohol prices rise due to tax changes, while medicines, electronics and travel get relief, reflecting government’s balanced approach to revenue, growth and affordability.

New Delhi:- In the budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new taxes changes on Sunday, hiking taxes on alcohol while reducing duties on a number of other household goods. The new Indian union budget which impacts every household has left drinkers with mixed feelings, while other consumers are celebrating savings on essentials.

Here’s What The New Budget Means for the Price of Alcohol (and Other Items)

The most notable consumer impact of India’s Union Budget 2026 will be increased costs for those who enjoy alcoholic beverages. As a result of customs duty increases and tweaks to other indirect taxes, expect to pay more for alcohol at your local liquor store or bar starting this spring.

Industry experts expect the increase to affect various segments of the liquor industry, potentially driving consumers towards discount brands or regional liquor stores in smaller cities. Additionally, city-dwellers can expect marked price increases for premium and international alcohol brands.

Which Products Are Shrinking Your Wallet? Everyday Items That Will Become More Affordable

On the bright side, shoppers will find some relief after prices rise on alcohol. Businesses and consumers buying certain goods will benefit from a reduction in customs duty as announced by Sitharaman: International tourism may benefit from lower taxes with a decrease in TCS (Tax Collected at Source) on tour packages. Microwave ovens, smartphones and solar equipment will also see price relief as basic customs duty on these products has been scrapped. Imports of life-saving drugs to treat cancer and other ailments will now be cheaper as the finance minister announced exemptions from import duties. Sectors such as healthcare, technology, and solar energy should see some positive impacts from consumers as a result of these tax cuts.

India’s Union Budget Seeks to Drive Domestic Demand, Continue Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

While Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget with several consumer friendly announcements, the government has other priorities for the nation’s $3 trillion economy.

Speaking on the annual budget, economic growth forecasts were in line with expectations as the government estimated GDP to grow between 6.8% and 7.2% in 2026-27. As the country navigates global headwinds and a softer-than-expected growth in 2023, the budget seeks to fuel demand, boost manufacturing, and continue on India’s economic growth trajectory.

By increasing taxes on alcohol and other goods considered to be “sin goods,” the Indian government can increase its spending power without hindering consumer spending. By cutting taxes on essential goods and services, the Indian government is attempting to balance out pricing pain for consumers.

Not everyone is happy about increased taxes on alcohol. Here’s what beverage industry leaders and Indian consumers are saying.

Indian taxpayers and consumers are certain to have opinions about the latest budget. As India welcomes the budget, residents will continue to see how costlier goods are offset by cheaper products in the new fiscal year.

