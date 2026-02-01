Home

Business

Union Budget 2026: Amount of Rs 63,500 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

The entire allocated amount of Rs 63,500 crore will be transferred directly to the farmers' accounts.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has presented its priorities and goals for the year 2026-27. A substantial budget of Rs 63,500 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The government has placed special emphasis on the reach and transparency of the scheme in this financial year. According to ministry data, the objective of this financial assistance is not only to increase income but also to help with farming costs. The government aims for 100% of farmers to utilize this amount for managing their household and agricultural needs.

Direct benefit transfer to 9.5 crore farmers

The central government aims to bring approximately 9.5 crore eligible farmers under the scheme's ambit this year.

Target set for 95% resolution of grievances

The system will be further strengthened through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC), with a target of resolving 95% of the grievances received.

Farmers will purchase seeds, fertilizers, and equipment

The central government estimates that approximately 75% of farmers will directly invest this amount in purchasing items such as seeds, fertilizers, and equipment.

