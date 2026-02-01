Union Budget 2026 For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura: Buddhist circuits will be developed

Home

To promote India as a medical tourism hub, Sitharaman proposed a scheme to support states in establishing five regional hubs across the country.

FM Sitharaman on Income tax

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026. During her speech, Sitharaman proposed the setting up of a National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing council. She also proposes a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20 tourist spots.

She proposes development of ecological trails in Himachal, Uttarakhand and J&K, along with Turtle trails in Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka and three bird-watching trails along Pulicat lake.

She also proposed a slew of schemes for the northeastern states. To promote India as a medical tourism hub, I propose a scheme to support states in establishing five regional hubs across the country. Buddhist circuits will be developed in five northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Here are some of the key details:

Buddhist circuits will be developed in five northeastern states.

Medical tourism: To promote India as a medical tourism hub, Sitharaman proposed a scheme to support states in establishing five regional hubs across the country.

Emergency and trauma care centres will be set up.

Purvodaya Scheme: Buddhist circuits will be developed in five northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Support to states: The recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission have been accepted. A provision of ₹1.4 lakh crore has been made for the development of rural and urban local bodies.

Debt target: The aim is to keep debt around 50% of the economy, to be achieved by 2031.

Fiscal deficit target: The goal is to keep the fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent of GDP.

Launch of Khelo India Mission

Sitharaman proposes to set up a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector. This will enable the training of coaches and setting up competitions and leagues.

