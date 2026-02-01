Home

Budget 2026: Modi government to increase Atal Pension Yojana payouts in Union Budget 2026? Details here

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 today. There has been reports that the Modi government is expected to raise the Atal Pension Yojana payouts in Union Budget 2026. It is important to note that currently the monthly pensions are capped between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 and the subscribers have been seeking higher payouts amid rising inflation.

While the scheme has been extended till 2030–31, expectations are mounting over a possible pension hike.

Atal Pension Yojana: Here are some of the key details

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched on May 9, 2015

The project was launched with the objective of providing old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector.

It offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month starting at age 60

It is based on contributions – which varies from Rs 42 to Rs 1454 based on age of joining and pension amount chosen.

On January 21, the union cabinet approved the continuation of APY up to FY 2030-31 along with extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding.

The scheme has crossed 8.66 crore subscribers as of January 19, 2026.

Nifty, Sensex open flat in special budget session

Domestic stock markets opened largely flat today on the special budget session. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,333.75, registering a marginal gain of 13.10 points or 0.05 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,445.97, up by 176.19 points or 0.21 per cent.

