Union Budget 2026 BIG UPDATE: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Mega Textile Park, artisans to get government support

"Under the National Handloom Policy, artisans will receive encouragement and support. Technical assistance from academic institutes will be made available. Mega textile parks will be set up, she said.

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented Union Budget 2026. During her presentation, she announced the establishment of Mega textile parks. “I propose to set up mega textile parks in challenge mode. I propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen Khadi and handloom,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

India’s semiconductor mission 2.0

Building on the India’s semiconductor mission 1.0, the government will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full-stack Indian IT and fortify supply chains. Propose to increase the outlay for Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to Rs. 40,000 crore.

Sitharaman proposes intervention in six areas

Speaking on the first Kartavya – Accelerate and sustain economic growth —Sitharaman proposes intervention in six areas:

Scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic and frontier sectors. Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors Creating champion MSMEs Delivering a powerful push for infrastructure Ensuring long-term security and stability Developing city-economic regions.

