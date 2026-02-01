Home

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes these steps to accelerate economic growth, deets inside

A proposal has been made to launch initiatives across seven sectors to speed up economic growth, with a focus on accelerating manufacturing in strategic and sunrise sectors.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Minister has proposed a slew of steps to accelatate the Econimic growth. During her speech, the Finance Minister that initiatives are being proposed across six sectors to accelerate economic growth. She further added that a proposal has been made to launch initiatives across seven sectors to speed up economic growth, with a focus on accelerating manufacturing in strategic and sunrise sectors.

Here are some of the key details:

Revitalisation of legacy industrial areas.

Creation of champion MSMEs.

Strong impetus to infrastructure development.

Ensuring long-term energy security and sustainability.

Development of economic zones in cities.

India’s semiconductor mission 2.0

The Modi government will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full-stack Indian IT and fortify supply chains building on the India’s semiconductor mission 1.0. Propose to increase the outlay for Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to

