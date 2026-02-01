Home

Union Budget 2026: Modi Government likely to reduce import duty on GOLD and Silver, prices expected to...

There is a growing demand for the government to reduce the import duty on gold and also cut the GST rate, providing tax relief. Currently, silver is priced at Rs 3 lakh, while gold is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh.

Representational Image

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha today. This will be Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is important to note that this will be the second time in India’s fiscal history that the budget is set to be presented on a Sunday. The only previous instance of a Sunday Budget dates back to February 28, 1999.

GOLD AND SILVER RATES:

On Friday, the prices of Gold and Silver slipped and many speculated on possible reasons for the same. The prices have remained in a similar range on Saturday. Gold prices in the international market fell more than 11 per cent, while COMEX silver plunged over 31 per cent. After Friday’s sell-off, silver prices are now about 35 per cent below their record high of USD 121.755 per ounce.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM BUDGET 2026:

Gold and Silver purchase are no longer affordable for the common man due to the rising prices. As a result, the gap between demand and supply at jewellery shops has widened. There has been a massive drop in the number of customers at stores, and people are now reluctant to buy gold and silver.

Expectations of Income Tax Relief

People have high expectations from this year’s Budget regarding income tax. To recall, the Modi government had exempted annual income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax and provided salaried employees with the benefit of a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. Now, taxpayers believe that this exemption limit should be increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, and this demand is being raised with the government.

