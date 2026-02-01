Home

Business

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman makes diabetes, cancer medicines cheaper, Check What gets costlier, what gets cheaper? Full details here

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman makes diabetes, cancer medicines cheaper, Check What gets costlier, what gets cheaper? Full details here

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will provide timely access to high-quality assistive devices for all eligible divyaangjan.

Union Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026. During her speech, she made a slew of important announcements. Sitharaman said that the government will provide timely access to high-quality assistive devices for all eligible divyaangjan. This will involve scaling up production of assistive devices, and support setting up of modern retail-style centres for purchase of these devices.

Check What gets costlier, what gets cheaper?

Medicines used in the treatment of serious diseases like diabetes and cancer will become cheaper.

Shoes will become cheaper.

Leather goods will become even more affordable.

Microwave ovens will become cheaper.

Mobile phones and EV batteries will become cheaper.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.