Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday. After the presentation of the Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha, a copy of the budget will be tabled in the Upper House. Like previous year, this year’s budget announcement is expected to shape the direction of economic growth and sectoral priorities.

Union Budget 2026: Expectations of salaried taxpayers and households on income tax, jobs, tax relief

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday. All eyes are on the BJP-led central government’s policy roadmap for the coming year. Like every year, this year’s budget announcement is also expected to set the tone for economic growth and sectoral priorities. Sitharaman is going to create history on Sunday by becoming the first woman FM to present the Union Budget for the ninth time in the House. The Union Budget 2026 is coming at a very crucial moment as taxpayers prepare for a major shift — the introduction of the Income-tax Act, 2025 (ITA 2025) — which will come into effect from April 1. People are expecting that the budget will provide clarity and stability to ease the transition.

Budget 2026: Top Expectations

Households: With the new system ahead, households are looking for the central government’s actions related to predictability and simpler compliance so that families can plan their taxes.

Easy Comparison Between Old And New Regimes: An “old-to-new” tax comparison to help families make easy choices without confusion.

Stronger Digital Tax Systems: Improvement in prefilled returns, specifically for capital gains, dividends and interest income. This improvement is expected to reduce errors and follow-ups.

Simpler Rules For Future Investments: Investors are expecting a clearer guidance on taxation of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs). Young investors are expecting easier rules for loss set-off and asset movement.

Relief for small Futures And Options investors: Practical norms to prevent small retail traders from facing audit requirements meant for large business traders.

Simplification Of TDS And TCS: Taxpayers are expecting better mechanisms to adjust TCS against tax liability, receive quicker refunds.

Faster Dispute Resolution: Households are expecting speedy hearings, quicker closure of small-value appeals and reduced pendency so that these things can ease their financial and mental stress.

Targeted Relief For Lower-Income Groups: Possible enhancement of the tax-free income threshold beyond Rs 12 lakh (and Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers) to help offset inflation.

Optional Joint Taxation For Married Couples: Considering ICAI’s proposal to allow joint tax filing. This could benefit single-income and unequal-income households directly.

Stability And Predictability: Families are expecting consistent tax policies with fewer frequent changes.

