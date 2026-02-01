Home

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 28,740 crore for metro rail; how will it help public transport?

Last year, the budget stood at Rs. 34,807 crores. Now, in the ninth speech of the Union Budget 2026 presentation, the Finance Minister has allocated Rs. 28,740 crore for the metro rail projects all over the country.

Union Budget 2026: The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her ninth budget speech on February 1, talked about various sectors. From railways to healthcare to agriculture, the budgets were announced for the year 2026-27. In the 1-hour 24-minute-long speech, she allocated the budget for the metro projects too. This year, the allocated budget for metro projects is Rs. 28,740 crore.

Comparison to last year

Last year, the budget stood at Rs. 34,807 crores. Now, in the ninth speech of the Union Budget 2026 presentation, the Finance Minister has allocated Rs. 28,740 crore for the metro rail projects all over the country. In the last 10 years, the metro rail network has moved beyond the larger cities and been sincerely welcomed across Kanpur, Pune, Bhopal, Agra, Indore, and many others.

Budget allocation for other sectors

The Finance Minister allocated the budget for the year 2026-27 for other sectors too. The Swachh Bharat Mission has been allocated a budget of Rs. 2,500 crore.

What does it mean for daily commuters?

For the individuals who commute on a daily basis, the allocation also means that the metro lines that have not been completed will be completed quickly. In addition, it will improve the frequency and connectivity among the residential areas, business regions, and transport hubs in the major cities of India. The metro rail network is gradually becoming denser as it provides relief from problems like traffic congestion and air pollution.

The allocated budget highlights the government’s push toward the infrastructure of metro rail services. This will lead to better and more sustainable transportation, fewer carbon emissions, and a better quality of urban life in the cities across India. This also reduces the dependency on private transportation and vehicles, which leads to traffic.

