Home

Business

Union Budget 2026: When is it presented? Check date, time and other key details

Union Budget 2026: When is it presented? Check date, time and other key details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget on 1st Feb: Check out the key details of the Union Budget 2026 including expectations, date and time of presentation.

Budget 2026

Union Budget 2026: In a historic development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the record 9th consecutive Union Budget on February 1, nearing to the record of 10 consecutive budget speeches given by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The Union Budget 2026-27 is very important as it comes at a time when the Republic of India is under the stress of massive tariffs put in by the United States, its biggest export destination. However, the government has made it clear that the economy of the country continues to grow despite the impact of US tariffs. In this perspective, it becomes important to know basic things about the Union Budget, like what does it mean, when is it presented. Here are all the details you need to know about the Union Budget 2026-27.

The Annual Financial Statement, commonly known as the Union Budget shows how much money the Indian government expects to earn and how it plans to spend it in a financial year. As required by Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Union Budget presents the estimated income and expenditure as it is also called the annual financial statement of the country.

What are the key expectations from Budget 2026?

Infrastructure push for growth and development. Consumption and manufacturing balance. Policy support and the rationalisation of GST. Concession for senior citizens in Rail budget.

What date and time should viewers tune in to watch Union Budget 2026?

India’s financial year runs from April 1 to March 31, and the Budget is prepared by the finance ministry. Earlier, it was presented at 5 PM on the last day of February, but in 1999, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha changed the time to 11 AM to suit Indian working hours. Therefore, if you are planning to watch the Union Budget 2026-27 live, you can watch it from 11 AM on DD News or ZEE news Youtube live.

FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament

In another significant development ahead of Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament, setting the official tone on how the economy of the country is performing on a strong note despite global uncertainties and US tariffs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Read more: Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to script history with 9th consecutive budget; Meet the five key officials responsible for preparing the financial statement

What has the Economic Survey said on Indian economic growth?

The Economic Survey will reveal India’s projected GDP growth estimates for the current fiscal (FY26) as well as the upcoming financial year (FY27).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.