Union Budget 2026: Modi government likely to bring major relief to salaried and middle class as changes in Income Tax expected

Rising inflation over the past few years has strained household budgets, and keeping this in mind, experts believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may increase the slab limits.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2026 on February 1. This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget. She also holds the record for the longest Budget speech, delivered on February 1, 2020, which lasted two hours and 40 minutes. In the Union Budget 2026, the middle class’s biggest hope rests on a restructuring of income tax slabs. Rising inflation over the past few years has strained household budgets, and keeping this in mind, experts believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may increase the slab limits. Although a major step was taken in Budget 2025 by making income up to Rs 12.75 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime, expectations this time are that the threshold for the highest 30 percent tax slab could be raised from the current Rs 24 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

