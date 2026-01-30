  • Home
  • Business
  • Union Budget 2026: Modi government likely to bring major changes in income tax rates, middle class and senior citizens to...
live

Union Budget 2026: Modi government likely to bring major changes in income tax rates, middle class and senior citizens to…

The Union Budget is a yearly record of the government’s accounts and financial transactions for a "fiscal year", a 12-month period used for financial reporting. In India, the fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31.

Published date india.com Published: January 30, 2026 10:17 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2026 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her 9th consecutive Union Budget on February 1. This will be the first time in recent history that the Union Budget is presented on a Sunday. The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 and is scheduled to continue until April 2. The Union Budget is a yearly record of the government’s accounts and financial transactions for a “fiscal year”, a 12-month period used for financial reporting. In India, the fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31. After the historic decisions in last year’s Budget—making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free and increasing the standard deduction to Rs 75,000—taxpayers’ expectations are sky-high this year as well. Experts believe that this time the government’s focus will be on “rules”

Union Budget 2026 LIVE:

Live Updates

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:32 PM IST

    Avanish Agarwal, Founder, Nutriiya

    “As country’s startup ecosystem crosses 1 lakh recognised startups, we look at Union Budget 2026–27 as a crucial opportunity to strengthen AI-led health-tech solutions. With nation’s digital health market projected to cross USD 70 billion in the upcoming years, targeted incentives for AI adoption, R&D, and data infrastructure can assist startups scale impact while enhancing Digital India and the foresight of a healthier Viksit Bharat 2047. Encouraging policies, digital infrastructure and funding can aids startups supports AI for customise nutrition and preventive care driving inclusive growth.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:26 PM IST

    Rajan Yadav, Director, Roots Developers

    “On February 1, 2025, the union budget is expected to provide measures to improve the real estate segment. The industry seeks tax deductions on home loan interest, better subsidies for buyers, and disbursements to reduce EMIs and risks. Such steps can drive growth and urban development while restoring demand in luxury segments. In the luxury real estate, sustained demand from HNIs and NRIs will ensure project placement with wellness amenities and ESG compliances, even without direct incentives. A buyer centric budget will make housing purchases more attractive while maintaining luxury real estate’s strong performance.”

    Abhay Mishra, President & CEO, Jindal Realty, says, “The upcoming Union Budget 2026 should recognise that India’s housing momentum is now led by Tier-II cities rather than just metros. With better infrastructure and stable prices, these markets can grow faster if the budget boosts urban infrastructure spending, gives tax support to homebuyers, and encourages affordable housing. Sonipat, an emerging NCR hotspot, is benefiting from expressway connectivity, Namo Bharat, and industrial growth, which is driving homebuyers’ demand. If the budget channels more funds and policy attention to cities like Sonipat, it can firmly position growing economic hubs of India as the real driver of the country’s real estate growth.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:25 PM IST

    Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty

    “As we move closer to the Union Budget 2026, Noida’s real estate market is at an inflection point. The upcoming operationalization of the Noida International Airport, coupled with strong connectivity through expressways and the expansion of the metro, has already positioned the region as a high-growth residential and commercial corridor. Demand is increasingly driven by end-users, supported by the influx of corporates, data centers, GCCs and global manufacturing players into the region. At this juncture, targeted fiscal support becomes critical. Tax incentives for homebuyers, especially an enhancement of the Section 24(b) interest deduction to ₹5 lakh, will sustain demand and improve affordability. Additionally, policy measures that encourage mixed-use development, rental housing, and last-mile infrastructure will help Noida evolve into a mature, self-sustained urban economy. To truly establish Noida as one of India’s premier economic hubs, the budget must align infrastructure-led growth with long-term homebuyer confidence and livability.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:25 PM IST

    Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP

    “As we approach Budget 2026, the real estate sector stands at a position of balanced growth and structural maturity. With policy reforms and demand consolidation over recent years, the sector today is fundamentally more resilient and investment-friendly. From the upcoming Union Budget, we expect continued emphasis on urban infrastructure and connectivity-led development, which are key enablers for regional housing demand, particularly in growth corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road. A push for faster approvals, digital compliance, and single-window clearances can significantly improve execution timelines and unlock project efficiency. Stable interest rates and sustained public capital expenditure will further support absorption, while measures that enhance liquidity access, housing finance inclusion, and incentivize green construction can create long-term value across the ecosystem. Overall, the sector looks forward to a policy roadmap that ensures ease of doing business, supports sustainable urbanization, and strengthens investor and home-buyer confidence alike.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:21 PM IST

    Maheep Singh Rathore, Co-founder of Ninkasi and Poppy Restaurant

    “As a restaurant brand, we’re watching the dining landscape shift from transactional meals to memorable experiences guests now pay for stories, provenance and craft. For the Budget to truly accelerate this transition, policy must move from generic support to sector-specific scaffolding. Practical steps would include tax rationalisation for organised dining (to level the field with informal trade), export facilitation for perishable and artisanal foods, and clearer, faster approvals for interstate ingredient movement and liquor licensing. Invest in cold-chain infrastructure, standardise organic and geographical-indication certifications, and fund skilling programmes for hospitality trades these will unlock growth and quality at scale.

    Today the gaps are structural: fragmented state rules, cumbersome export paperwork for perishables, and limited access to affordable long-term credit for SMEs. A Budget that addresses those pinch points will not only help restaurants survive it will let Indian cuisine travel, compete and be celebrated globally.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:20 PM IST

    Manik Kapoor, Co-Founder, Gola Sizzlers

    This year’s Union Budget is a crucial opportunity to address the cost pressures facing the restaurant industry. Rising food inflation, rentals, and operating expenses have significantly impacted dine-in businesses. A rationalisation of GST for restaurants and relief from compliance-heavy processes would provide much-needed support to organised hospitality players. Predictable policy measures will enable brands like ours to invest in expansion, create employment, and strengthen India’s dining ecosystem.

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:19 PM IST

    Raghav Bhambri, Co-owner, Toni & Guy Northwest & Central India

    “As we head into this year’s Union Budget, our expectations as part of the beauty and salon industry, one of the fastest-growing segments within India’s organised retail sector are clear. We hope to see pragmatic reforms around GST rationalisation, easier compliance for retail services, and structured incentives for skill development. The salon industry employs thousands of trained professionals and drives consistent retail consumption across cities. With the right fiscal support, we can accelerate job creation, expand responsibly, and continue raising service standards that match global benchmarks.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 2:17 PM IST

    Madhusudhan HK – Country Manager – Aerolase

    I am optimistic about the upcoming Union Budget’s potential to supercharge India’s med-tech ecosystem. Rationalizing or reducing import duties on advanced laser and medical devices would make cutting-edge, non-invasive technologies more accessible and affordable, democratizing high-quality dermatology and aesthetic treatments. We also expect faster, streamlined regulatory clearances to foster innovation and bring global breakthroughs to Indian clinics swiftly. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, alongside incentives for adopting energy-based devices, will propel adoption in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Support for clinical training and skill development programs is essential to empower dermatologists with expertise in these technologies. These measures will not only enhance patient outcomes but also position India as a med-tech powerhouse, driving economic growth through healthier, empowered communities.

  • Jan 30, 2026 1:43 PM IST

    Kapil Bhatia, Founder & CEO of UNIREC

    “As a proud Made-in-India sustainable fashion brand turning plastic waste into stylish eco-friendly apparel, UNIREC welcomes the upcoming Union Budget as an opportunity to further strengthen the ecosystem for green businesses and responsible manufacturing. We hope the Government prioritises enhanced incentives for sustainable and circular economy initiatives, including tax benefits for companies adopting recycled materials and lower GST slabs on eco-friendly products to make them more accessible to consumers.

    Additionally, targeted credit support and R&D subsidies for climate-positive startups would accelerate innovation in upcycled textiles. Such measures will not only boost consumption but also empower young entrepreneurs and MSMEs committed to environmental stewardship. A budget that champions sustainability alongside economic growth can catalyse both planet-friendly practices and inclusive prosperity for India’s next generation of conscious brands.”

  • Jan 30, 2026 1:42 PM IST

    Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert, Co-Founder of Continua Kids

    “As a developmental paediatrician, I see every day that early intervention changes lives. This budget must prioritise early screening, therapy access, and family centred care for children with developmental disabilities because delays become lifelong costs tomorrow. A child inclusive budget should ensure affordable therapies, inclusive education, and trained professionals at every level of care. India has made progress in recognising neurodevelopmental disorders, but recognition without resource allocation is incomplete. This budget must invest in early diagnosis, district-level intervention services, and insurance coverage for developmental therapies. A public private partnership model can be incorporated to address the large population. This budgetary support may not be an expense but an investment in human potential. Families of children with special needs often spend a significant portion of their income on therapy and care.

    Financial protection through insurance inclusion and subsidised services must be a key focus of this year’s budget. Inclusive education cannot succeed without trained teachers, school-based therapists, and reasonable accommodations. A forward-looking budget must bridge the gap between policy intent and classroom reality. Ayushman Bharat must cover developmental therapies to truly protect vulnerable families As clinicians, we witness the emotional and economic strain on families navigating fragmented systems of care. A coordinated, well-funded national framework for developmental and behavioural paediatrics is urgently needed.”

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.