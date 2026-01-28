Home

Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Modi government likely to announce measures aimed at supporting labour-intensive sectors

live

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday participated in a small yet significant ritual takes place behind closed doors of the Finance Ministry - the Halwa Ceremony.

Nirmala Sitharaman- File image

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for FY27 on Sunday. According to the reports, the Modi government is likely to announce a set of targeted measures aimed at supporting labour-intensive sectors, with a particular focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It is important to note that these sectors have been among the most impacted by recent global trade disruptions, including higher tariffs imposed by the United States. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday participated in a small yet significant ritual takes place behind closed doors of the Finance Ministry – the Halwa Ceremony. The traditional ceremony is held annually at North Block to mark the final stage of preparation before the Budget is presented in Parliament on February 1.

UNION BUDGET 2026 LIVE UPDATES

