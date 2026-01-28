  • Home
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Modi government likely to announce measures aimed at supporting labour-intensive sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday participated in a small yet significant ritual takes place behind closed doors of the Finance Ministry - the Halwa Ceremony.

Published: January 28, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman- File image

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for FY27 on Sunday. According to the reports, the Modi government is likely to announce a set of targeted measures aimed at supporting labour-intensive sectors, with a particular focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It is important to note that these sectors have been among the most impacted by recent global trade disruptions, including higher tariffs imposed by the United States. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday participated in a small yet significant ritual takes place behind closed doors of the Finance Ministry – the Halwa Ceremony. The traditional ceremony is held annually at North Block to mark the final stage of preparation before the Budget is presented in Parliament on February 1.

UNION BUDGET 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • Jan 28, 2026 9:43 AM IST

    The upcoming Budget will bring Sitharaman closer to matching the record of 10 budgets presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, though his were delivered over different time periods.

  • Jan 28, 2026 9:19 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the record ninth consecutive Union Budget on 1 February 2026, which is expected to include several reform measures aimed at supporting and boosting India’s economic growth amid uncertain geopolitical conditions.

  • Jan 28, 2026 9:17 AM IST

    The halwa ceremony is held every year, roughly a week prior to the official Budget presentation. During the ceremony, a huge batch of halwa is made in a large iron pot, called a kadhai.

  • Jan 28, 2026 9:17 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, days before presenting the Union Budget 2026, took part in a small yet significant ritual behind closed doors of the Finance Ministry – the Halwa Ceremony.

