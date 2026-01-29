  • Home
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Modi government likely to incorporate recommendations of 16th Finance Commission, Economic Survey today

The Finance Commission, which has been set up under the Constitution, provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2026 on February 1. Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran will present the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament at 11 AM on 29 January. The Budget session has already begun on Wednesday. The Finance Commission, which has been set up under the Constitution, provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states. Cesses and surcharge levied by Centre are not part of the divisible pool. The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations and is set up periodically. The 16th Finance Commission, headed by former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya, was set up on December 31, 2023.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    The Economic Survey 2025-26 is set to be tabled during the Budget Session of Parliament on Thursday (January 29, 2026). The document is prepared by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    Vivek Gupta, Managing Director of Oswal Pumps

    “The Union Budget 2026 is a critical opportunity to deepen India’s renewable energy transition by strengthening decentralised and storage-linked solutions alongside large-scale projects. Greater focus on distributed solar applications, energy storage, and last-mile infrastructure will be key to improving grid resilience, reducing transmission losses, and ensuring reliable power access, especially in rural and high-demand regions.

    Policy incentives that support domestic manufacturing, indigenous innovation, and affordable green financing can significantly accelerate adoption while reducing import dependence. Decentralised renewable solutions such as solar-powered irrigation and water management systems demonstrate how clean energy can directly support agriculture, enhance rural livelihoods, and ease pressure on conventional grids. A forward-looking Budget with clear regulatory frameworks and targeted financial support can enable these solutions to scale sustainably, strengthening India’s energy security and advancing inclusive, low-carbon growth.”

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:42 AM IST

    Kaushik Tanti, Chief Operating Officer, REPLUS

    The Ministry of Power approved a new VGF scheme for 30 GWh BESS capacity in June 2025, allocating Rs 5,400 crores from the PSDF fund. We expect Ministry of Power to allocate similar VGF funds to support additional set up of 100 GWh BESS capacity. Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives extend PLI scheme for Battery energy storage ecosystem, including manufacturing of anode, cathode and BESS. As we approach the Union Budget, the industry looks forward to continued support for India’s clean energy transition. We urge an expansion of the existing VGF framework for Battery Energy Storage Systems to enable large-scale grid storage and renewable integration. With FAME II concluding, a successor EV incentive framework is essential to sustain adoption, especially in mass-market segments. Overall, continued focus on clean, reliable, and affordable energy will be critical to achieving India’s long-term energy and climate goals.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO, Project Mumbai, and Convenor, Mumbai Climate Week

    India’s growth story is inextricably linked to its urban centres, which contribute most of our GDP. To sustain this economic momentum, climate adaptation cannot be an afterthought; it must be central to our development. However, the needs of a coastal hub like Mumbai differ vastly from the challenges in Patna or Bengaluru, which is why solutions must be designed and delivered locally.

    Budget 2026 has the opportunity to support this by shifting from prescriptive schemes to flexible, outcome-based finance. This would empower cities to improve air quality, ensure water security, and upgrade infrastructure in ways that suit their specific context.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:24 AM IST

    Kanwal Rekhi, an Indian-American Entrepreneur, Investor, and author of “The Groundbreaker”

    India has a strong chance to become the number one economy in the world this century. But it’s not going to happen by accident. Short term we need jobs, long term we need innovation, and entrepreneurs are the only ones who can create both. The government must do everything in its power to unleash mass entrepreneurship, which starts by tax reform. A huge amount of capital is needed, either from India or from around the world, and the government should do everything possible to remove the friction of doing business so that growth can thrive. Indians are the smartest people in the world, and it’s critical that this new budget addresses these pain points so that we can reach our full potential.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:23 AM IST

    February 1, (Sunday): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Budget speech at 11 am.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:23 AM IST

    January 29 (Thursday): The government will release the Economic Survey, an annual report that sums up trends and performance in the past year and outlines priorities for the coming year.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    All eyes are on sector allocations, income tax updates, and measures to boost exports.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    It also marks the third full Budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    This year will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget, the longest by any finance minister.

