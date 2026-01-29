Home

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Modi government likely to incorporate recommendations of 16th Finance Commission, Economic Survey today

The Finance Commission, which has been set up under the Constitution, provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states.

New GST Rates: FM Sitharaman announces key changes, 0 percent GST on…, check major announcements here

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2026 on February 1. Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran will present the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament at 11 AM on 29 January. The Budget session has already begun on Wednesday. The Finance Commission, which has been set up under the Constitution, provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states. Cesses and surcharge levied by Centre are not part of the divisible pool. The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations and is set up periodically. The 16th Finance Commission, headed by former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya, was set up on December 31, 2023.

