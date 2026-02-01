Home

Business

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Khelo India Mission to transform sports sector

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Khelo India Mission to transform sports sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 10-year roadmap to transform India's sports sector in the 2026 Union Budget under the Khelo India Mission.

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman's big announcement for the Sports sector

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, setting the stage for long-term reform unveiled an ambitious 10-year roadmap to transform India’s sports sector in the 2026 Union Budget under the Khelo India Mission.

“The sports sector provides multiple avenues for employment, skilling and job creation. Building on the systematic nurturing of talent already set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade,” Sitharaman said.

Khelo India Mission to focus on advancing sports technology

Along with focusing on sporting talent, the mission will place a strong emphasis on advancing sports technology. “an integrated talent development pathway supported by training centres which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; systematic development of coaches and support staff; integration of sports science and technology; competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; development of sports infrastructure for training and competition.”

Sitharaman announces initiative to boost sports goods manufacturing and research

Sitharaman also announced a dedicated initiative which will focus on strengthening high-quality sports goods manufacturing and research. “I propose a focused initiative for high-quality sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design and material sciences,” she said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Finance Minister also added that India has the potential to establish itself as a global centre for affordable, high-quality sports goods

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.