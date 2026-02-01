By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Khelo India Mission to transform sports sector
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, setting the stage for long-term reform unveiled an ambitious 10-year roadmap to transform India’s sports sector in the 2026 Union Budget under the Khelo India Mission.
“The sports sector provides multiple avenues for employment, skilling and job creation. Building on the systematic nurturing of talent already set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade,” Sitharaman said.
Khelo India Mission to focus on advancing sports technology
Along with focusing on sporting talent, the mission will place a strong emphasis on advancing sports technology. “an integrated talent development pathway supported by training centres which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; systematic development of coaches and support staff; integration of sports science and technology; competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; development of sports infrastructure for training and competition.”
Sitharaman announces initiative to boost sports goods manufacturing and research
Sitharaman also announced a dedicated initiative which will focus on strengthening high-quality sports goods manufacturing and research. “I propose a focused initiative for high-quality sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design and material sciences,” she said.
The Finance Minister also added that India has the potential to establish itself as a global centre for affordable, high-quality sports goods
