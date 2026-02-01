Home

‘Dettol se muh saaf kardo bhaiya…’: When Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Congress party in Parliament over corruption | Watch

Taking aim at Congress leaders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “On corruption you… you talk about corruption… Clean your mouth with Dettol, brother—Congress people… You’re talking about corruption. Have some shame.”

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2026 today. This will be her ninth consecutive budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership. The Budget is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Budget today, an old video of her has gone viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen launching a sharp attack on the Congress in Parliament over corruption. The video dates back to a time when the Congress had targeted the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha over industrialist Gautam Adani.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lost her temper. Taking a jibe at the Congress, she said, “You should wash your mouth with Dettol.” Reacting to the finance minister’s remark, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate asked a sarcastic question. Meanwhile, social media users are also sharing their reactions to Nirmala Sitharaman’s viral video.

Dettol se muh saaf kardo bhaiya!pic.twitter.com/QCGjhtOOl8 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY (@AdvAshutoshBJP) February 11, 2023

Nirmala Sitharaman attacks the Congress

Taking aim at Congress leaders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “On corruption you… you talk about corruption… Clean your mouth with Dettol, brother—Congress people… You’re talking about corruption. Have some shame.”

Following this remark, BJP MPs burst into laughter and applauded loudly.

