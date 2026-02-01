Home

Business

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 3 kartavyas to speed up reform momentum towards Viksit Bharat

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 3 ‘kartavyas’ to speed up reform momentum towards Viksit Bharat

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the first budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan is a unique Yuva Shakti-driven budget.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2026-2027 in Parliament today, February 1, proposed 3 kartavyas to speed up the reform momentum towards Viksit Bharat.

What are the 3 kartavyas?

The Finance Minister said that the first Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics; the second Kartavya is to fulfill aspirations of people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India’s path to prosperity; and the third Kartavya, aligned with the vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

Budget is inspired from several innovative ideas: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan is a unique Yuva Shakti-driven Budget inspired from several innovative ideas which were shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026.

The Finance Minister said that keeping ‘self-reliance (Atamnirbharta) at the core, the government has built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security, and reduced critical import dependencies, along with ensuring citizen-centric development and undertaking reforms to support employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing power, and universal services to people.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India will take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that in an external environment in which trade and multilateralism are imperiled and access to resources and supply chains are disrupted, new technologies are transforming production systems while sharply increasing demands on water, energy and critical minerals; India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat by balancing ambition with inclusion and must remain deeply integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable long-term investment.

Over 350 reforms rolled out

The Finance Minister said that the Government has undertaken comprehensive economic reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and accelerating growth. She said that after the Prime Minister’s announcement on Independence Day in 2025, over 350 reforms have been rolled out. These include GST simplification, notification of Labour Codes, and rationalisation of mandatory Quality Control Orders. High Level Committees have been formed and in parallel, the Central Government is working with the State Governments on deregulation and reducing compliance requirements. She said that this Reform Express is well on its way and will maintain its momentum to fulfil the Kartavya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.