Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman terms Budget 2026 as Yuva Shakti driven, lays out 3 Kartavyas

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her 9th consecutive budget. She termed the Union Budget as ‘A Yuva Shakti driven budget’. She also laid out 3 ‘Kartavyas’ 1. Enhancing Productivity, 2. Fulfilling the aspirations of people, 3. Sabka Saath, sabka Vikaas. This three-fold approach, the Finance Minister says, requires supportive ecosystem. These include sustaining the momentum of structural reforms, robust and resilient financial sector and cutting-edge technologies including AI applications

Saying that the government has kept Atmanirbharta as a north star, has resulted a high growth rate of 7%. She notes that today’s external environment is such that trade and multilateralism are imperative and access to resources and supply chains are disrupted. “India must remain deeply integrated with the global markets, exporting more and attracting stable long-term investments.”

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that since the Modi Government assumed office, the economy has been marked by a state of stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation.

The Budget is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

