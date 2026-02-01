Home

Business

Union Budget 2026: Sensex crashes 1,800 pts, Nifty down 750 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget

Union Budget 2026: Sensex crashes 1,800 pts, Nifty down 750 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday.

बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) की शुरुआत 9 जुलाई 1875 को हुई थी.

Union Budget 2026: In a shocking update, Sensex crashed 1,800 pts and Nifty wad down at 750 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Financial Statement 2026-2027, commonly known as Budget. Creating a huge impact on the market, India’s two benchmark equity indices, the Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), crashed on Sunday afternoon after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.