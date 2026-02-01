Home

Union Budget 2026 Time and Date: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present Budget 2026? Check where to watch live

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha on February 1. She will lay out the government’s fiscal roadmap for the 2026–27 financial year.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on February 1, 2026. It is important to note that the Union Budget 2026 will mark FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget presentation. This year’s Budget presentation will make her the first finance minister in India to achieve this milestone. She will also become the first finance minister to present a Union Budget on a Sunday, further adding to the historic significance of the occasion.

In 1999, when February 28 fell on a Sunday, then finance minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Union Budget a day earlier, on Saturday, February 27. Nirmala Sitharaman has previously presented Budgets on Saturdays as well — on February 1, 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown, and again on February 1, 2025.

Union Budget 2026: Date and time

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha on February 1. She will lay out the government’s fiscal roadmap for the 2026–27 financial year. It is important to note that the budget speech is scheduled for February 1, 2026, with the Finance Minister expected to begin her address at 11:00 am.

The Union Budget is generally presented on February 1 to allow ministries and departments adequate time to implement proposals from the start of the new financial year on April 1.

Where to watch Union Budget 2026 live

The Union Budget 2026 speech will be run live through multiple official and media platforms:

Sansad TV, which will broadcast the Budget presentation live from Parliament

The India.com website, which will carry real-time updates, key announcements and detailed coverage

Official government digital platforms, including PIB and related parliamentary streams

Official government digital platforms, including PIB and related parliamentary streams The full Budget documents will be made available online soon after the speech, along with explanatory statements and annexures.

The Budget Session of Parliament started with President Droupadi Murmu address to the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 28. The first phase of the session is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2, with the session comprising 30 sittings.

