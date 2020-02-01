New Delhi: After the corporate tax rate cut, speculations are rife that Finance Minister Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech will make big announcements regarding existing income tax slabs. (Union Budget 2020 Full Coverage)

Reports have claimed that those having annual income between Rs 6-7 lakh may be taxed at the rate of 5 per cent. At present, while individual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum is exempt from tax, a 5 per cent tax is levied for income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

A higher 20 per cent slab is for income between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh while a 30 per tax rate is applicable for income above Rs 10 lakh. In addition, the government also levies a surcharge in slabs on super-rich for income above Rs 50 lakh.

What is an Income Tax Slab?

Different tax rates that get levied on the Income of a person is known as an Income Tax Slab. Various tax rates are applied on Different Income slabs for the current financial year starting from 1st April and ending on 31st March.