Budget 2024: What Is Union Budget Mobile App, How And Why To Use It – Here’s All You Need To Know

For all latest updates and budget documents, the government's Union Budget App is the best option. Know all about the app, why and how you should use it..

Union Budget App

New Delhi: The Parliament Budget Session 2024 began on January 31, 2024 with the joint address of President of India Droupadi Murmu and will continue till February 9, 2024. Today, on February 2, 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget 2024 before the Parliament. All eyes or on the budget, to see what it has in store with respect to different sectors; if you want to access all documents related to the Budget 2024, you can do so on the Union Budget Mobile App. The mobile app is available for download, for both Android and iOS users. Read further to know all about the Union Budget App, how and why to use this application…

What Is The Budget App 2024

For the people to easily access the documents related to the budget, the government has launched a specific app, the Union Budget Mobile App. Live updates with respect to the budget and documents across the sectors, will be available on this app.

Union Budget App: How To Download

The Union Budget App is available for download, for both Android and iOS users. Union Budget App Android Users Download-

Open the Google Play Store App On the search bar, type Union Budget App. Download the app. For direct download link, click here.

Union Budget App Apple Users Download-

Open the App Store on your iPhone In the search bar on the bottom of the screen, type Union Budget App. Download the app. For the direct download link, click here.

There is one more way you can download the Budget app via the union budget website. Check the steps to follow..

Go to the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in. Click on the ” Download Mobile Application,” option. You have two options – Android (to get the app on Google play store)and iOS (to download the app from apple store). If you are an Android User, click on the link given HERE – – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget You will be directed to the Google play store. Click on the Install option given below the Union Budget application. It might take a few seconds for the application to be installed. Open the application. And now you can access the budget highlights, budget speech, and other related details.

Launched in 2021, the app is accessible in both English and Hindi and has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the government, under Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) guidance.

